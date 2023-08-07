A five-storey apartment block is planned for Wollongong's Market Place - a location already chock-full of apartments.
The proposed five-storey complex will spread over two lots, leaving just one remaining house in the street.
Plans for the block - which would include seven apartments - have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
There will be six three-bedroom units and a four-bedroom apartment, along with basement car parking for 15 vehicles and a lift.
"The proposed development is consistent with the desired future character of Wollongong city centre because it provides high-quality residential flat building, near public transport," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The Wollongong City Centre is undergoing a transformation to increase the appeal of the centre as a destination.
"Accordingly, the existing low-scale residential development in the immediate locality are being demolished and being replaced with larger contemporary residential apartment developments."
The first three floors will each include two apartments, with the top two floors housing the one four-bedroom unit.
A traffic study lodged as part of the development application stated there would be no added congestion as part of the proposed complex.
"The subject development has been projected to generate up to four peak hour vehicle movements to and from the subject site, representing one vehicle movement every 15 minutes," the study claimed.
"It is considered that the adjoining road network is capable of accommodating the limited traffic projected to be generated by the subject development."
The development application is on public exhibition until August 21.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
