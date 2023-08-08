Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney excited about WIN Stadium double-header

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated August 8 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
Wollongong Wolves captain Lachlan Scott and coach David Carney at WIN Stadium, ahead of the club's clash against Sydney Olympic at the Wollongong venue. The NPL game will be played after the Australia Cup clash between Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners. Picture by Robert Peet
Wollongong Wolves captain Lachlan Scott and coach David Carney at WIN Stadium, ahead of the club's clash against Sydney Olympic at the Wollongong venue. The NPL game will be played after the Australia Cup clash between Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners. Picture by Robert Peet

A sensational atmosphere greeted players the last time the Wollongong Wolves and Sydney FC were involved in a game at WIN Stadium.

