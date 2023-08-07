Like London and Sydney before them, Wollongong is to host a secret gig of sounds this week with the venue only revealed hours before performers take to the stage.
Known as Sofar Sounds, the phenomenon showcasing rising musicians who will play out somewhere in the CBD on Friday August 11.
Over the past decade, the underground phenomenon has produced intimate gigs in more than 400 cities in 78 countries around the world, showcasing some of the best in music, comedy, dance and spoken word.
"Sofar fills rooms in cities around the world with attentive audiences seeking to discover new music so artists can focus on their craft, connect with fans and earn money," organisers said.
The Illawarra venue is somewhere between North Wollongong and Wollongong train station, with the exact location announced to ticket-holders 36 hours prior to kick-off.
Usually the performers are kept quiet too, but the Mercury is privy to the stars ready to take to the microphone this week: folk singer-songwriter Hayden Calnin, multi-instrumentalist Hazlett, plus singer-songwriter Paige Valentine from Western Australia.
The show also hits Newcastle on August 8, Sydney on August 10 and Melbourne on August 13.
Tickets are $30. For more details, visit: https://www.sofarsounds.com/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
