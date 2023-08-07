Road closures will be involved during the next stage of construction to repair the flood-ravaged M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley.
Works will take place from August 20 for five consecutive Sundays, with some closures on the M1 and Picton Road to involve both traffic directions.
Detours will be in place via Bulli Pass, however heavy vehicles over 19 metres long will not be able to access Bulli Pass and are advised to delay their journey.
Record-breaking rainfall during 2022 caused landslip movement on Mount Ousley and damage to the southbound road shoulder of the M1 Princes Motorway.
Transport for NSW regional director south, Sam Knight, said these new works will restore full operations to Mount Ousley Road.
"Repairs to the road surface had to wait until work was completed on the installation of 12 pipes under the road, which will improve groundwater drainage and make the road more resilient to future extreme weather events," she said.
Ms Knight said initial emergency repairs following the weather event in 2022, meant only a 200-metre section of the far-left southbound shoulder lane has remained closed since then.
The next stage of work will involve reconstructing the damaged road pavement, and this will be conducted on Sundays when traffic volumes are lower.
"A risk assessment has identified the need to complete the work under multiple full southbound closures of the M1 Mount Ousley Road," Ms Knight said.
"This is the safest approach for motorists and workers and will also allow more freedom of movement for the large number of construction vehicles required."
