Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

M1 Princes Motorway flood repairs to include road closures

By Newsroom
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The flood-damaged M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley following heavy rainfall in 2022. Picture by Transport for NSW
The flood-damaged M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley following heavy rainfall in 2022. Picture by Transport for NSW

Road closures will be involved during the next stage of construction to repair the flood-ravaged M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.