A man accused of breaking into a Lake Illawarra home and nicking a stash of power tools has told a court of his ongoing "problems" since the murder of his sister.
Matthew James Foreman, 41, sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, charged with one count of break, enter and steal.
Tendered court documents stated the alleged male victim received a notification on his mobile phone that security cameras at his home detected movement shortly before 6pm on August 3.
The man opened the app linked to the cameras and allegedly watched an unknown man walking through the inside of the house before he left out the back sliding door.
He contacted triple zero and provided a statement to officers soon after.
The man showed officers a 10-second recording of the alleged burglar inside his garage, who police identified as Foreman.
Police then attended Foreman's Commerce Drive, Lake Illawarra address.
While speaking with Foreman, officers allegedly found items underneath his stairwell - including a compressor, leaf blower and power tools - believed to be linked to the incident.
The alleged victim was able to provide receipts for these items and they have since been returned, police claim.
Foreman was arrested and told police he had been to the address earlier that day with his neighbour, Jeremy, who gave him permission to go back to the home.
Court papers stated Foreman was unable to provide further details for Jeremy other than that he lived in the same unit complex as the alleged victim.
In court, Foreman said he had "no need" to be "doing break and enters", and that he has "had some really bad problems" since his sister, Katie Foreman, was killed in 2011.
Defence lawyer Olivia Slade argued for Foreman's release and pointed to his complex post-traumatic stress disorder.
Ms Slade said Foreman was engaging well with his psychologist, as well as with drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
However Magistrate Darryl Pearce said had "very great doubts" over the matter and refused Foreman's release.
The court heard Foreman will return to the same court on Tuesday to be sentenced for separate dishonesty and property offences.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.