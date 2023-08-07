Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra Dragons denied legitimate try, NRL refs boss admits

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRL referees boss Graham Annesley says there was a raking motion in this tackle by Eels fullback Glint Gutherson, meaning the try to the Dragons should have stood. Picture by Agron Latifi
NRL referees boss Graham Annesley says there was a raking motion in this tackle by Eels fullback Glint Gutherson, meaning the try to the Dragons should have stood. Picture by Agron Latifi

NRL referees boss Graham Annesley has admitted the bunker was wrong to disallow the Dragons a try in their 26-20 loss to Parramatta Eels on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.