NRL referees boss Graham Annesley has admitted the bunker was wrong to disallow the Dragons a try in their 26-20 loss to Parramatta Eels on Sunday.
St George Illawarra was leading 20-10 when five-eight Talatau Amone crossed for a try in the 54th minute only for the bunker to deny the try claiming that it was a loose carry by Jacob Liddle that resulted in him dropping the ball while being tackled by Eels fullback Clint Gutherson.
But Annesley confirmed on Monday during his weekly review that a try should have been awarded.
He said while Gutherson goes in trying to make a tackle there is a raking motion from him that dislodges the ball.
"If it has just been process of making a tackle and his hand falls straight down and knocks that ball out, there would certainly be a case for a loose carry...but the action of Clint in this by raking the ball and dispossessing Liddle means the tackle count should have restarted and that should have been a try in our view," Annesley said.
"Whilst stripping in that situation is not a penalty because it is a one-on-one tackle....it should have been a try."
Annesley also addressed an apparent head slam by Dragons centre Zac Lomax.
He said while the incident didn't look good at first glance, it wasn't a breach of the rules.
"Under the laws of the game for it to be a head slam there has to be a hand or arm across the head or neck. The arm of the tackler needs to have pressure on the head or neck as the arm follows through and the head hits the ground in the tackle," Annesley said.
"In this case you will see quite clearly that Lomax has hold of the ball carrier's arm and it comes down across his chest....but there is another important factor - if you look at Hunt, he has hold off his legs and lifts his legs in trying to get him to ground at the same time as Lomax has weight on the top .
"That in itself is not an illegal action.....it is not quite what it looked like when it first took place, there are two players involved and their actions individually are not offences.
"It does have a severe outcome in terms of the impact with the ground but we do have incidents in our game that take place that are not as a result of foul play that can be quite serious in terms of impact, but it's not necessarily a breach of the rules."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
