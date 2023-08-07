A male motorbike rider has been rushed to hospital following a crash in Kembla Grange.
The accident occurred on Northcliffe Drive, near Bunnings, around 1pm on Monday, August 7.
It is understood the man, aged in his 20s, was navigating the roundabout at the same time as a caravan and clipped the kerb as he attempted to avoid the other vehicle, causing him to lose control and fall from the motorcycle.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was treated by paramedics for shoulder and leg injuries.
The man was rushed to Wollongong Hospital and is in a stable condition.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
If you witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of it, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.