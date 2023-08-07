Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Man hospitalised after car hits two males outside Bulli hotel

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics treating a 72-year-old man after a car ran into him outside the Heritage Hotel in Bulli on Sunday, August 7. Picture by Anna Warr
Paramedics treating a 72-year-old man after a car ran into him outside the Heritage Hotel in Bulli on Sunday, August 7. Picture by Anna Warr

An elderly man remains in hospital in a stable condition after he and another male were hit by a car outside a Bulli hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.