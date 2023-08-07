An elderly man remains in hospital in a stable condition after he and another male were hit by a car outside a Bulli hotel.
Emergency services were called to Princes Highway, outside the Heritage Hotel, around 6.10pm on Sunday, August 6 after reports two pedestrians had been hit.
The men were aged 72 and 66 years old, with one treated for back pain and a minor head injury and the other for back pain and an arm injury.
The older man was rushed to Wollongong Hospital and on Monday afternoon he was still there and in a stable condition.
Wollongong Police District Acting Inspector Ashley May said a female driver was assisting police with their investigation.
A female motorist who was driving north in a gold coloured Honda has returned a negative breath test after the crash.
He was unable to say if charges would be laid.
Earlier reports one of the men was struck by two separate cars are incorrect, Acting Inspector May said.
The Princes Highway was shut for around two hours after the crash.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
