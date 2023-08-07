Wollongong psychedelic-garage rock band Shakamoto said their "dreams came true" when they won the 2023 YouthRock Band Competition.
The winning band is made up of four friends: Hamish Kettley, Callum Finlay, Orlando Bards, and Aiden Knight.
The band formed at Keira High School in 2021.
Illawarra bands took centre stage at the annual state competition on July 30. Of the eight bands performing, three were from the Illawarra.
Cytosis, also from Keira High School, and Denim on Her from Kiama High School were finalists in the 2023 grand final competition held at BankstownSports.
Shakamoto were inspired by Sydney's psychedelic-rock band Lazy Eyes who won the competition in 2017.
"It's a dream come true ... it was very inspiring for us, seeing [Lazy Eyes] win it. That was really cool," Hamish Kettley said.
The YouthRock Band Competition has been running since 1988 with support from Belmore Boys High School in southwest Sydney.
Past winners include Silverchair, Alex Lloyd, and Morgan Evans.
"[Shakamoto] is a modern psychedelic band that does what they do in exemplary fashion," the founder of YouthRocks Band Competition, Alan Smith said.
"They take you on a journey musically and the lyrics are probably where the psychedelic part of it comes into it."
The high school band is passionate about the Wollongong music scene and encouraging young people to get involved.
"The year 11 band from Keira High School played their very first show (and many others) at the Wollongong Youth Centre and have been instrumental in helping resurrect the Wollongong youth music scene," Wollongong City Council stated in a Facebook post congratulating the band.
After the pandemic, Shakamoto noticed a lull in the youth music scene. They worked in partnership with Wollongong Youth Services "to bring some life back".
"[We're] just building it up slowly, and then more people in our age group are like 'Oh, I'll make a band as well'. We're seeing that a lot more now," 16-year-old Orlando Bards, the vocals and guitar player for Shakamoto said.
"Hopefully we've inspired some people our age to do it."
Shakamoto won a generous music prize package.
The major prize for the state competition is from Fairy Meadow's Main Street Studios.
Shakamoto will pick an original song they want to record and Main Street Studios will assist with songwriting, recording, mixing and mastering, designing a video storyboard, recording a music video, and organising a marketing plan.
"[Main Street Studios are] passionate about what they do and they want to support young people," Alan Smith said.
Among many prizes, Shakamoto won a $1000 voucher for musical equipment for the band as well as $1000 for Keira High School from separate companies.
Shakamoto will be releasing a new single 'Oggy' in October 2023.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
