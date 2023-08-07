Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong nurses, teachers say Labor government betrayed them

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 7 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public school teacher Angelina Maranesi said she felt betrayed by the Minns government reneging on a pay offer for teachers. Picture by Robert Peet
Public school teacher Angelina Maranesi said she felt betrayed by the Minns government reneging on a pay offer for teachers. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra workers who delivered the Minns government its victory earlier this year say they feel "betrayed" by the government's latest move in ongoing pay negotiations with teachers and nurses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.