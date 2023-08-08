An increasing number of Illawarra residents are forced to give up their pets as they contend with the surging cost of living and housing pressures.
Reannon Mendez, vice-president of the Animal Welfare League's Illawarra branch, said the number of calls the group received about pet surrenders had risen, especially in the last year.
"We can't keep up with the demand," she said.
Ms Mendez said she had noticed housing was a significant issue - these people were homeless, or were not allowed to take their pets to their new properties.
The cost of veterinarian care was another significant factor, she said, as was the cost of food and grooming.
"Many individuals and families develop deep bonds with their pets, and it can be heartbreaking for them to find themselves in a situation where they are unable to provide the care and support their furry companions need due to financial constraints," Ms Mendez said.
Surrendering animals not only added to the number of homeless pets, she said, but was distressing for owners and the pets themselves.
Ms Mendez said she had noticed the dumping of pets become more common, too.
RSPCA NSW head of operations Bec Bochtler said the number of people citing cost of living constraints as the reason for surrendering their pets had increased over the last financial year.
Miss Bochtler said the number of pets on the surrender waitlist had also grown and now stood at over 700 across the state.
The organisation's Illawarra shelter is at over 100 per cent capacity for 'pocket pets' - such as rabbits, guinea pigs and mice - while capacity for dogs is at almost 90 per cent.
Across NSW, the average RSPCA shelter stay for adult dogs has blown out from seven days in 2020 to 35 days.
Meanwhile, Miss Bochtler said, fewer people were adopting animals, as they gave greater consideration to what they could afford.
Ms Mendez also said the rising cost of living also made it challenging for people to adopt animals as they might hesitate to take on the financial responsibilities, although the organisation still saw regular adoption applications.
There are also concerns that the cost of desexing cats in particular will lead to an increase in unwanted kittens.
Ms Mendez said the Animal Welfare League offered subsidised desexing vouchers for those who could not afford the procedure otherwise, and encouraged people to contact them if they were facing difficulties.
Miss Bochtler advised people struggling with veterinarian costs to talk to their vet about their options, such as payment plans, or consider reaching out to family and friends.
She said the RSPCA was also there to help anyone with questions or in need of support.
For those who had no option but to surrender their pets, Ms Mendez said it was best for people to try to rehome their animals themselves as organisations were stretched to the limit.
She recommended creating a bio describing the pet with attractive images and sharing it on social media.
But Ms Mendez said rehoming should be the last resort, and urged people to only adopt pets once they had thought it through thoroughly.
Miss Bochtler suggested fostering to start off with, to ensure a pet was suitable for a person's lifestyle.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.