Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Cost of Living

Rise in pet surrenders in Illawarra amid cost of living pressures

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn the Maremma, pictured with RSPCA Illawarra animal attendant Imogen Ward, is looking for his forever home. Picture by Robert Peet
Finn the Maremma, pictured with RSPCA Illawarra animal attendant Imogen Ward, is looking for his forever home. Picture by Robert Peet

An increasing number of Illawarra residents are forced to give up their pets as they contend with the surging cost of living and housing pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.