Russell Vale Junior Football Club are expecting their largest ever turnout for its annual Luke Kerr gala day this Sunday at Cawley Park.
Coming into its 26th year, approximately 200 kids will take to the field in Russell Vale to honour the memory of former player Luke Kerr.
The event - which has been going since 1995 - is held in memory of former under-8s player Luke Kerr, who was killed in a road accident on Bellambi Lane.
Russell Vale president Daniel Hunter said the club expected this weekend to be the largest ever memorial day for Luke in history.
"His memory has lived on through this special gala day hosted by Russell Vale Junior Football Club. The event is held to honour his memory," he said.
"This year is actually the largest ever. We've got 24 teams playing which is the most we've ever had for the day at Cawley Park. In the past we've had 20 as the maximum. We've got a really good mix of teams as well. We have four girls teams, 11 mixed teams and nine boys teams.
"We'll have the canteen in full swing with a coffee van. Bacon and egg rolls and coffee for everyone on arrival. We'll also set up a cake stall set up by volunteers in conjunction with the canteen."
Hunter said the day would not be possible without the people that make the junior club tick.
"The day is run by volunteers. It's also a bit of a fundraiser for the club, it keeps our fees low," Hunter added.
"All clubs are invited to attend from the Illawarra. It promises to be action packed and full of great football and fun. The regional teams that join on the day make it the best in the district.
"The day has a really high vibe and is full of energy and the kids absolutely love it."
Games will be held from 8:30am to 1pm.
