Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman charged after fatal crash at Bimbimbie on South Coast

By Newsroom
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:57am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The accident scene at the intersection of Princess Highway and Old Mossy Point Road in Bimbimbie. Image by Google Street View
The accident scene at the intersection of Princess Highway and Old Mossy Point Road in Bimbimbie. Image by Google Street View

A woman has been charged following a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Far South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.