A woman has been charged following a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Far South Coast.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of the Princess Highway and Old Mossy Point Road, at Bimbimbie, 15 kilometres south of Batemans Bay, about 5.30pm on July 4, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
A 23-year-old man who was the drive of a hatchback vehicle died at the scene.
The drivers of the other two vehicles involved - a 46-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man - were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Moruya Hospital with minor injuries.
"Police established a crime scene which was forensically examined by specialist police," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
On August 7, following extensive investigations, the woman was issued a future court attendance notice for dangerous driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning death.
She is due to appear at Moruya Local Court on November 10.
