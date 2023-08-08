As a speaker, writer, musician and storyteller, Malika has been performing for over 20 years. She is an Artist in Residence and a celebrant at Tender Funerals, and Co-director of Cocoa&Butter Productions. She has made music video clips, taught music, co-written multiple shows and performed at many places, including TEDx, Woodford Folk and Adelaide Fringe Festival. Malika is in the process of publishing a family memoir of six women in her family going back six generations and writing a play called 'A Gentle Talk About Death for Little Ones.' A musician, a writer and a speaker, Malika relishes connecting communities through laughter and song.