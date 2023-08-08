Timeless images from famed photographer Stephen Dupont will be projected on the walls of Wollongong Town Hall for a special concert honouring humanitarian aid.
Music for Medicine will bring emerging and seasoned classical musicians together for a one-night-only concert on August 17, as a fundraiser for charity Doctors Without Borders.
The BlueScope Youth Orchestra is on the program (of which Dupont's images will accompany), along with the pianist Simon Tedesci and violinist Cedar Rose.
"[Dupont's] got some very intense images ... from many places around the world," said concert organiser Felicity Woodhill.
"His photography is amazing from Ukraine to Iraq, different places which tie in with the need to support something like Doctors Without Borders."
The photographer has also donated one of his prints to be auctioned on the night, with Woodhill hoping it will help hit the target of raising $10,000.
Woodhill is also the mastermind behind the Inspire Music program, which helps emerging classical musicians get in front of an audience.
She said being able to add an event like this to their resume's really helps them further their careers.
"I'm not a music teacher, I'm supporting those artists who are the ones who are trying to take their performance to that artistic solo playing, which is like this space and value and all of them should be valued," Woodhill said.
Tickets are $40 for adults, student and pensioners $20 and children under 12 are free. More details are at: www.merrigong.com.au.
Simon Tedeschi
Cedar Newman
WollCon BlueScope Youth Orchestra
Malika Elisabeth Reese (MC)
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
