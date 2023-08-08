The issue of campers at Stuart Park is nothing new.
In recent years, visitors to the city for the New Year's Eve fireworks would camp overnight, turning the park into a tent city.
Wollongong City Council had to crack down, warning people tents had to be removed by 10pm on New Year's Eve.
But for a period in the 1950s, it was actually used as a campground - but people could still be evicted, as two campers found out in 1950.
The pair ended up in the Wollongong Court of Petty Sessions after refusing orders to leave.
"The council views these prolonged stays with disfavour," city health inspector Mr E Way said. "These people create unhealthy situations for themselves and other campers."
The two campers were each hit with a five-pound fine.
However, council waived the fine as the campers had already left and "paid all the costs of their sojourn", the Mercury reported.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
