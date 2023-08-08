Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Raecene McGregor backing a better St George Illawarra Dragons against Raiders

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raecene McGregor, pictured playing against Parramatta, is confident the Dragons can rediscover their best form against the Canberra Raiders this Saturday at WIN Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Raecene McGregor, pictured playing against Parramatta, is confident the Dragons can rediscover their best form against the Canberra Raiders this Saturday at WIN Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It doesn't get any easier for St George Illawarra's NRLW side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.