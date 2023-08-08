It doesn't get any easier for St George Illawarra's NRLW side.
Coming off a 30-0 pasting by competition heavyweights the Roosters, the Dragons next face a Canberra Raiders outfit which ended the Wests Tigers winning start to the season last Saturday.
Jamie Soward's side kicked off their campaign with clashes against last season's champions Newcastle before securing their first win of the season against beaten grand finalists Parramatta.
But last Thursday night the Dragons were brought back to earth by a ruthless Roosters side.
That's why the WIN Stadium clash against the Raiders this Saturday looms as a crucial one for St George Illawarra.
The importance of the game is not lost on gun recruit and Dragons captain Raecene McGregor.
"It's going to be a tough week at training for us this week following the loss last week, hopefully to get some combinations together and find our feet and get out there on the weekend and put our best foot forward," she said.
"I think every team is strong, you can't underestimate anyone, we've seen that already, especially with the Tigers, they're a new team so they've probably been underestimated, and look how well they're going.
"I think we just got to take each week as it comes and prepare for the week ahead as it's coming."
McGregor added there was a lot to work on following the Dragons poor performance against the Roosters.
"I think plenty went wrong. We probably lost a little belief towards the end of that game. I think you could see that, the last three tries they just rolled in and it was really unfortunate," she said.
"We never gave up but I think we just lost a little belief in the end.
"We need to be better this week. We need to work on our line defence, holding the play-the balls down a little bit longer and fighting harder in our own rucks. I think if we do those little things right it will help us get a win."
McGregor said despite the indifferent form of the team, she was enjoying forming combinations with fellow play-makers Tyla Nathan-Wong, Kaarla Cowan and Teagan Berry.
"I'm enjoying it, I think we are getting there slowly, each week we're developing new things and we're learning new things about each other and I think as the season goes on we will only get better and better."
The game against the Raiders starts at 11.05am.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
