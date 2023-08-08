As former Illawarra Stingray Mary Fowler set up Australia's first goal of the game against Denmark with a perfect pass to Shellharbour superstar Caitlin Foord, Mercury photographer Adam McLean had his lens trained and his finger down.
Shooting the game at Accor Stadium with photographers from around the world, he was stuck in one spot and knew he only had seconds to capture the moment of local - and national - glory.
"I was kind of monitoring what everyone's doing, especially the two local guys and when I saw Mary Fowler pass that ball down to Caitlin I was focused on making sure that I got a photo as she picked it up," he said.
"Where I was sitting, it was quite hard because there's a lot of other photographers along the line as well, so I was frantically trying to make sure that I stuck on her.
"As soon as I saw that she got the goal, I just sprayed her, trying to get as many photos as possible, and then she ran over to the goal post and I knew the rest of the girls would kind of run in and climb all over and I got that celebration shot."
Covering sporting games is bread and butter for newspaper photographers, but being able to be on the sidelines during the world cup has been a special highlight for McLean and colleagues Jordan Warren, who is reporting from the games, and Anna Warr who is also shooting the tournament.
"It's just that next level of excitement with 75,000 people in the crowd, the noise is deafening and you can kind of use the crowd so that you know what's going to happen," he said.
"Like when Sam Kerr was warming up and then she switched to her playing shirt, they just went wild and I knew to train the camera over there."
Aside from the jubilant shot of Foord holding her hand up to hear the crowd screaming after her goal and capturing Fowler's laser-like focus during her precision pass, his favourite photo is one he managed to take as the whistle sounded at the end.
"There's one when Ellie Carpenter leaned over to embrace the Danish striker Signe Bruun in this big hug, and I also just love the pictures that show the intensity of the action with all of them getting into it," he said.
"Covering an event like this is like bearing witness to something great - it's not that you're part of it, but you're there observing this big thing."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
