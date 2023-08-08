A naughty Cavoodle named Charlie is to be Kiama's latest reality television star after being summoned to a new Network Ten program.
Charlie, who nearly died after falling off a cliff, will feature on this Thursday's episode of Dog's Behaving (Very) Badly-Australia.
Owner Sheree Bailey has struggled to stop her cuddly friend from running away, and was worried the dog would jump over another cliff - or worse - if the behaviour didn't stop.
That's where dog whisperer and television host Graeme Hall came in, to teach this old dog some new tricks.
Graeme has helped more than 5000 people and their furry companions in the UK, and has now turned his hand to Australia's pet problems.
"Charlie fell off a cliff when he was 10 months-old chasing a kangaroo and fell 40 metres down. He broke his back and needed life saving surgery," Sheree said.
"He's now recovered but since then he loves to escape."
Sheree blamed herself for the accident, having bought the wrong type of harness for Charlie which he slipped out of, and has since fought to stop the same from happening to other dog owners.
She also said lots of attention and spoiling after the accident (they now own a pet boutique after Charlie) with an endless supply of dog treats) may have reinforced bad habits.
The heartfelt TV series explores the human/dog bond - showing just how much we will forgive our fur babies' faults.
Sheree said filming for the show was lots of fun, with Graeme able to stop Charlie from escaping through their gate.
But they're still working with some of the tips and advice to reign in their delinquent doggie.
"Charlie was very stubborn," she said.
"I don't think anybody thought we were gonna get there in the end and that was literally just stopping him from going out the gate."
Charlie features on Dog's Behaving (Very) Badly-Australia this Thursday August 10, at 7:30pm on Channel 10, and 10play.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
