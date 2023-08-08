Thousands of NSW voters may have voted more than once in the 2019 state election.
This bombshell comes as Kiama MP Gareth Ward looks to introduce a bill requiring voters to show identification and have their names marked off electronically.
At present the NSW Electoral Act does not require voters to show ID, with names and addressed checked against a hard copy of the electoral roll.
In the 2019 election, a NSW Electoral Commission spokesperson said more than 2000 people may have attended multiple polling places on election day.
"The NSW Electoral Commission analyses who has been marked off on the electoral roll after every election," the spokeswoman said.
"Following the 2019 NSW State election, 2207 voters were identified who may have voted more than once. Of those voters, 10 appeared to have voted more than twice."
The report into the 2023 state election will be finalised later this year but the spokeswoman said early analysis suggested the number of multiple voters would be significantly lower.
If a person is found guilty of multiple voting - or even suspected - the Electoral Commissioner can declare them as a "special elector".
"A special elector must cast a declaration vote at state elections," the spokeswoman said.
"A declaration vote is a provisional vote that is sealed in an envelope, which is subject to additional scrutiny, which means checking if the person has already voted before it can be accepted."
The spokeswoman added that there were now eight people classified as special electors in NSW.
Mr Ward said his bill was aimed at combining "technology and common sense to safeguard the decisions of voters".
"Voter fraud is unacceptable but because of the paucity of safeguards, it's impossible to properly quantify the degree of voter fraud that happens at each election," Mr Ward said.
"The fact that there are very few safeguards should concern any citizen that cares about the value of their vote and the protection of democratic outcomes."
The previous Liberal government rejected a suggestion to require voters show ID at the polling booths and outlined its reasoning before the Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters that reviewed the 2019 election.
"The government noted that multiple voting had not been established as a significant issue in NSW and that it was not clear how requiring voters to produce identification would address the risk of multiple voting as it would not prevent a person from attending more than one voting centre," the committee's report stated.
"The government also noted the risk that introduction of voter identification requirements would disenfranchise some voters who may not have ready access to identification documents."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
