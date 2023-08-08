Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Delta Amidzovski wins gold and sets Youth Commonwealth Games record

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 8 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
) Athletics Wollongong member Delta Amidzovski, pictured here running hurdles, set a new Youth Commonwealth Games long-jump record in Trinidad on Tuesday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber
) Athletics Wollongong member Delta Amidzovski, pictured here running hurdles, set a new Youth Commonwealth Games long-jump record in Trinidad on Tuesday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wollongong has a new Youth Commonwealth Games record holder and gold medalist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.