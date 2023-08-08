Wollongong has a new Youth Commonwealth Games record holder and gold medalist.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning (AEST) Athletics Wollongong member Delta Amidzovski won a gold medal and set a new Long Jump record in the Youth Commonwealth Games being held in Trinidad Tobago.
In jumping 6.34 metres, the 16-year-old Amidzovski beat her previous personal best jump of 6.21m.
The talented athlete is in line to win another medal as she is also competing in the 100m women's hurdles at the Games.
Earlier this year Amidovski smashed dual-Olympic gold medalist Sally Pearson's 20-year-old under-18 100 metre hurdles record with a lightening time of 13.02 at the Australian Junior Championships in Brisbane.
At the time she told the Mercury she had set her sights on reproducing a similar showing on the international stage.
"When I crossed the line and looked at the clock, it was really surreal. It was a quick race and I thought I might have got a PB, but that time was not something I thought would happen," the Albion Park teen said.
Her superb performance in Brisbane secured Amidzovski a ticket to represent Australia at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad.
Her fellow Athletics Wollongong competitor Chelsy Wayne is also representing Australia at the Games.
The 16-year-old is ranked No 1 in Australia in U18 discus with a distance of 51.56m thrown in Sydney on February 26 this year.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.