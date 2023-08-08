Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra homelessness services face increasing demand

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file picture of a person sitting against the wall of a building, with a quote from Mandy Booker, CEO of Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services: 'There is something seriously wrong with our priorities when this is the best we can offer those in need'.
A file picture of a person sitting against the wall of a building, with a quote from Mandy Booker, CEO of Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services: 'There is something seriously wrong with our priorities when this is the best we can offer those in need'.

Illawarra organisations providing support to homeless people are experiencing huge waitlists and crisis accommodation is at capacity as demand for help escalates across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.