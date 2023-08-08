Illawarra Mercury
Jade Ebony Watts accused of counting Wollongong cocaine ring profits

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 8 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:30pm
Jade Ebony Watts departing Wollongong courthouse on August 8. Picture by ACM
A Barrack Heights woman accused of assisting the alleged mainplayer of a large-scale cocaine network by counting up his thousands in drug profits has sought to have her bail eased.

