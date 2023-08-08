A Barrack Heights woman accused of assisting the alleged mainplayer of a large-scale cocaine network by counting up his thousands in drug profits has sought to have her bail eased.
Support worker Jade Ebony Watts faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to participating in a criminal group - a single charge stemming from her alleged involvement in the cocaine syndicate dismantled by the Raptor South Squad in May.
Investigators allege Watts was in an "intermittent relationship" with Mustajab Turi, who they had been tracking with cameras and listening devices installed in his Corrimal Street apartment between May 2022 and January 2023.
Watts is accused of being present as Turi was allegedly recorded removing a freezer bag containing an ounce (28.35 grams of cocaine) from his kitchen drawer and putting it on the bench, before he grabbed a red container of creatine (gym supplement).
Turi allegedly asked Watts, "babe, have you seen my containers?" before he found Tupperware in a cupboard. He allegedly then cut cocaine with the creatine powder and put the mixture in a resealable bag.
Investigators will allege Turi used Watts' car to pick up cocaine from Picton on April 28, before he came back to his unit and put the drugs in a safe.
That night, Watts was allegedly recorded telling Turi as she cleaned up the kitchen: "Do you have rack somewhere in here? In one of them drawers? I can smell it as soon as I open it."
Turi allegedly responded that he didn't, to which Watts allegedly responded: "I can still smell it".
An argument allegedly ensued about 9.50pm in which Watts called Turi lazy.
"I love how you call me lazy because I'm the one f---ing making twenty, thirty grand a week, not you ... I'm putting the hard yards in bro," Turi allegedly said.
"I don't care that you make thirty grand by selling drugs," Watts allegedly replied.
Later, a discussion about holidays is allegedly recorded between the pair.
"The amount of money you get, you should pay for my tits now, you should take me on a holiday," Watts allegedly said to Turi.
Investigators allege Watts helped Turi count up $22,000 in drug profits in his living room after he poured cocaine into freezer bags in his kitchen on April 29.
"Do you want me to help you? It's thousands," Watts is accused of saying before counting up part of the cash.
Investigators will allege several of Watts' friends arrived at Turi's unit that evening and snorted multiples lines of cocaine from the kitchen bench. Watts was arrested on June 26.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie sought to ease Watts' bail conditions, arguing while the overall drug syndicate outlined in the police facts is serious, mention of Watts' involvement is "quite scarce".
Ms Ritchie sought to remove a condition requiring Watts to report to police weekly, noting it inconvenienced her work commitments.
Magistrate Greg Elks acknowledged Watts had no prior criminal record and deleted the condition. She will face court again in October.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
