A former Dragons reserve grade player has been given a slap on the wrist for dealing a small amount of cocaine to an undercover cop at a North Wollongong nightclub.
Jayden John James Morgan, who has played for the Dragons and Broncos reserve teams, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Flinders man had a clean criminal record before a night out with mates at Pepe's about 9pm on March 11.
Wollongong police were conducting a controlled operation at the venue as part of Strikeforce Jessup, which was set up in January to investigate drug supply in the Illawarra.
Defence lawyer Cameron Meaney said Morgan "had a bag" of cocaine when he was approached by an undercover cop, who asked if he could buy it.
"[Morgan] said 'sure, why not'," Mr Meaney said, adding that the offence wasn't planned.
"It was very silly."
Tendered court documents stated Morgan was recorded as he sold a gram of cocaine, with a purity of 68 per cent, for $300 to the cop inside Pepe's.
Morgan also provided the plainclothes officer with a phone number, agreeing to peddle further amounts of the drug to him later that evening.
The cop attempted to source more cocaine however Morgan stopped responding.
Police spoke with Morgan on June 1 in relation to the incident and subsequently charged him with supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug at the earliest opportunity.
Mr Meaney said Morgan's early guilty plea indicated his remorse, adding that his client now understands he "cannot rely on illicit substances to deal with anxiety and depression".
A conviction would also impact an opportunity for Morgan to play rugby league in France, the court heard.
Magistrate Greg Elks accepted Morgan's offending was a "one-off" and at the lower end of seriousness.
Morgan copped a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
Officers also sought compensation for the $300 they spent on the cocaine.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
