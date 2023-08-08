Underquoting and shortcuts on safety are behind the spike in workplace accidents on constructions sites, tradie Nathan Badger says.
The construction industry tops the list for workplace injuries in the Illawarra, with 59 workers injured so far during 2023 (to July 27).
In the space of one week in July, three young tradies - two aged 20 and one 22 - fell from a height in the region, with one dying from his injuries.
Long-time plumber Mr Badger has seen countless shortcuts and safety risks during his time in construction.
"From no harnesses being worn [when working at heights] to working under someone else on a ladder or scaffolding with no helmet on," he said.
"Sometimes there is a language barrier, especially within the trades."
His company All Stars Plumbing mainly works on residential construction sites, but these are not immune from workplace accidents.
A 22-year-old tradie in Bulli fell during construction of a home and was impaled on metal reinforcing rod on July 20. Oak Flats man Connor Pringle, 20, died after a fall from heights on a worksite, the Illawarra Mercury understands he was working on a home in Burradoo in the Southern Highlands.
"Just get it done" is an often used phrase in construction, Mr Badger said, with profit and time constraints leading to shortcuts on safety.
"Many [construction companies] underquote and haven't allowed for adequate safety equipment," he said. "People are just looking for the cheapest quote, regardless of safety."
Nikolovski Lawyers senior associate Amy Scanu said while investigating injuries for her clients, she often finds the employer, or another third party, has been negligent in upholding their duty of care.
"Negligence often stems from workers being pushed to meet unrealistic deadlines," she said.
"This results in the employer turning a blind eye to unsafe systems of work, or not implementing proper practices and procedures to ensure the safety of their workplace.
"A lack of resources is another common cause of injury in this industry, as it sees workers performing tasks that should be done with the assistance of a colleague or mechanical aid/equipment."
Shine Lawyers senior associate Natalee Davis supports industrial manslaughter legislation being introduced in NSW to better protect workers.
"This is putting corporate criminal responsibility onto a situation where there is a breach of duty of care, and the person, does unfortunately die," she said.
"The reason why industrial manslaughter legislation is valuable, is not because it outlaws the conduct, but because it highlights the risk of injury and the seriousness of these injuries."
It would impose much harsher penalties than what exists now.
Currently in NSW corporations can be fined up to $3.8 million. In South Australia the fine for industrial manslaughter is $15m, in Victoria it's $18.5m.
"What the proponents of legislative reform say is, currently the punishment does not fit the crime."
Ms Davis said the burden of a bigger fine should ensure businesses more stringently followed workplace safety laws.
Ms Scanu said a similar offence exists under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 for "gross negligence or reckless conduct" which is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment and/or fines of up to $3.7 million. This offence extends to conduct that exposes a worker to a risk of death or serious injury or illness.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
