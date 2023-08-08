Illawarra Mercury
The Illawarra Mercury is proud to cover the Women's World Cup: Editorial

Updated August 8 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:06pm
Caitlin Foord celebrates her goal against Denmark. Picture by Adam McLean
Caitlin Foord celebrates her goal against Denmark. Picture by Adam McLean

Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler have played themselves into the Illawarra's hall of fame during their Round 16 Women's World Cup match against Denmark.

