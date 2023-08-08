A new centre-pairing will take the field for St George Illawarra after injured duo Zac Lomax and Jack Bird were left out of the team to face South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday afternoon at the SCG.
Francis Molo also drops out of the squad with his brother Michael Molo taking his starting spot in the front row, while Zane Musgrove comes into the 17-man squad.
Moses Suli has also returned from injury and will play in the centres with Max Feagai.
Michael Chee Kam and the suspended Thomas Burgess miss for the Rabbitohs who are desperate for a win to keep their top-eight hopes alive.
The Dragons have won their last two outings against the Rabbitohs, including a 36-30 win earlier this season at Kogarah.
Both teams have been struggling for form of late with the Dragons having won only one of their last five games while the Rabbitohs have won two games during the same period.
Dragons team:
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
