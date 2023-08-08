Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra forced into backline shuffle after duo ruled out of Rabbitohs clash

By Agron Latifi
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Zac Lomax will miss the Dragons clash against the Rabbitohs due to injury. Picture by Anna Warr
Zac Lomax will miss the Dragons clash against the Rabbitohs due to injury. Picture by Anna Warr

A new centre-pairing will take the field for St George Illawarra after injured duo Zac Lomax and Jack Bird were left out of the team to face South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday afternoon at the SCG.

