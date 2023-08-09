Wollongong's last commercial orchard is unable to grow its business, as the government looks to remove caps on the numbers of people allowed to pick fruit on private farms.
New planning laws introduced in December 2022 meant pick-your-own fruit farm operations had to get planning approval for any more than 100 visitors at a time.
It meant Glenbernie Orchard couldn't host any events, and it was forced to cancel its annual Darkes Forest Apple Pie Festival scheduled for August 27.
On Tuesday, August 8, planning minister Paul Scully said agritourism legislation would be amended, but he gave no date for the change.
Glenbernie owners Glenn and Jo-Anney Fahey said this puts their business into a holding pattern and they are unable to plan for any upcoming events.
"It's scary, they're talking about amendments, but we haven't seen it on the agenda to go through the parliament," Mr Fahey said.
"Once that happens, yes, we'll be able to have more events, but until it happens we are effectively on hold.
"It doesn't stop us serving customers on the farm, it just restricts our ability to run larger events."
The third-generation orchard which grows apples, peaches and nectarines, and was started by Mr Fahey's grandfather in 1939.
Mr Scully said visitor caps were an unfair restriction on pick-your-own activities.
"Some cater for up to 1500 visitors a day, especially on weekends and at harvest time," he said.
"By removing the visitor cap for all businesses, it will give more farmers greater opportunities to sell fresh produce direct to the public."
Mr Scully said there must, however, be a balance for growing farm businesses and local communities, and more visitors can mean more traffic, parking issues and the need for increased basic amenities.
"Any future development for farm gate premises needs to be low impact and monitored to manage unsustainable traffic movement and appropriate infrastructure," he said.
Mrs Fahey said it was heartbreaking to cancel the apple pie festival which is a fundraiser for CWA's Stanwell Park branch.
"We had to make a decision to postpone it indefinitely," she said.
"With the delays in the agritourism legislation going forward, we were unable to apply for an event DA [development application], and without an event DA you can't run the event and it has also ramifications for insurance."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
