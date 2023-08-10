Asking price dropped for one of Illawarra's most recognisable properties

It's one of the Illawarra's most recognisable properties, and one that's always popular with Mercury readers.
In recent years it's become a target for vandalism and graffiti, a popular illegal skate park, and a curiousity piece for many.
The dilapidated 'Minnamurra Mansion' in Dunmore remains on the market, albeit now with a significant reduction in the asking price.
The property is a large run-down and unfinished two-storey building.
Having returned to the market earlier this year following a brief hiatus, the owners are now prepared to take a haircut in order to sell the high-profile property.
Find out the new asking price here.
Meanwhile, the sale of a Kiama property has not only set a new price record for a popular street, but scored the seller a sizeable gain in the process.
'Vue Magnifique' on Pheasant Point Drive sold for $4.8 million earlier this week.
The home previously sold in August 2020 for $2,875,000, meaning the seller has made a gain of $1.925 million in three years.
A Figtree home recognisable due to its "Kermit green" style facade changed hands last week.
However, whether the new owner plans to retain its distinctive colour scheme remains uncertain.
Records show the home sold for $940,000.
According to the selling agent, the new owner is a "first home buyer who lives around the corner with his family".
There has been some hotly contested auction activity throughout the region.
It was a "tense" environment as Illawarra-based bidders fought it out for a Figtree home.
Sitting on 673 square metres, the family home is located in the sought-after Redgum Ridge Estate.
"There were two bidders that really wanted the home, but they also didn't want to do anything reckless," the selling agent told the Mercury.
In other auction news, a first time bidder's strategic approach has resulted in him snapping up a South Coast home.
The home sold for above the reserve price.
Find out more by reading this week's Under the Hammer.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. If you enjoy taking a morning stroll down the beach or like to hit the surf after work, you won't have to go far as this impressive home features direct beach access.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.