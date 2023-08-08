Subcontractors who built a 77-unit Shellharbour apartment complex will be paid just 11 cents for each dollar they're owed after prominent Illawarra builder Daascon entered into a restructuring agreement that could allow it to continue trading.
At a meeting in Sydney on August 8, a vote was held to restructure the company under a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA), which will allow it to pay off its debts at a discount.
Contractors owed tens of thousands of dollars were informed by administrator O'Brien Palmer that Daascon director Samy Saad had found an extra $300,000, which would enable some funds to be distributed to creditors owed money by the otherwise insolvent company.
However, as well as subcontractors, Mr Saad and former Illawarra builder Peter Camarda were owed money by Daascon as was the Samy Saad Family Trust.
Mr Saad is the largest single creditor, owed upwards of $600,000, according to reports submitted by O'Brien Palmer to corporate regulator ASIC.
According to multiple reports from those who attended the meeting, this company structure meant that Mr Saad and Mr Camarda could push through the restructuring agreement, despite objections from subcontractors as well as the Australian Tax Office.
According to company documents, Daascon owes the taxpayer more than $200,000.
Contractors who spoke to the Mercury expressed frustration and disbelief that the company, which built a number of iconic buildings and large apartment blocks in the Illawarra, could satisfy its debts in this way.
"With that $300,000 that's distributed among the creditors, which would give about 11 cents to the dollar, the company would be returned to Samy Saad and continue," one said.
"Everyone's quite angry, frustrated, especially with the amount of money left over," another said
Daascon's most recent project included the Elevation complex in Shellharbour City Centre.
With apartments which have views over Lake Illawarra selling for over $1 million each, those whose hands built the units are calling for change in the struggling building industry.
"It just seems morally wrong, there's some sort of issue with the law," one contractor said.
The number of insolvencies in the building and construction industry has skyrocketed after the already stretched industry was supercharged during the pandemic with government stimulus, much in the form of HomeBuilder.
As Ben Kuzman Associate at RMB Lawyers and specialist in the building and construction industry points out, it was the perfect storm of a booming industry hit by material and staff shortages, while tied into fixed price contracts.
"It's impacting players of all sizes, your Mum and Dad residential builders, all the way up to sophisticated commercial developers or large scale, residential builders," Mr Kuzman said.
For companies that are unable to pay their debts there are ways out. The most straightforward is through a conversation with the customer, where the increased price is shared between the builder and the customer.
This is the most preferred way, as it avoids a builder collapsing and another taking over part way through a project, further delays and unforeseen cost increases.
When an agreement can't be found, a company may be forced to go into voluntary administration, where administrators work out who is owed what and how the funds the company does have can be distributed to creditors.
"Naturally, you're not going to be looking at a full recovery of that money," Mr Kuzman said.
When working out who is owed what, not all creditors are equal. Secured creditors, such as banks, and employees are paid first, while unsecured creditors such as suppliers are paid afterwards.
In practice, this means that subcontractors have very little power over a builder that goes into voluntary administration and are left to pick up the crumbs of the administration process.
While there are penalties including criminal charges available when a company goes bust, the cost and time it takes to pursue these claims stops many from going down this path, Mr Kuzman said.
"In my experience of advising sub-contractors who are pursuing a debt following a company going into liquidation, it's generally not a practical thing that they can pursue themselves," he said.
The contractors involved in the Daascon collapse said it seemed incredible that Mr Saad could walk away from the process largely intact.
"No-one holds him accountable," one said.
"I have to pick up the pieces. I won't be employing anybody, I'll be taking on more work to make up for the losses," another said.
