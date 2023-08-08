Peabody cleaning up again after mine landslip into creek

Updated August 10, 4:10pm
Metropolitan Colliery operator Peabody is cleaning up again after a landslip at the mine caused sediment to be washed into a Helensburgh creek and downstream to the Royal National Park.
The mine reported on Sunday that part of an embankment had slid down into Camp Gully Creek after rain on the weekend.
The creek runs next to the mine and flows into the Hacking River.
The Environment Protection Authority responded by issuing a clean-up notice the next day after the 600 square metre slip caused turbidity and discolouration in the creek.
Peabody also went public with its actions, informing the media that preliminary works had been undertaken to minimise impacts to water quality.
It was now looking at ways to remove the material.
"Our company is committed to working as quickly and carefully as possible to remove the material from the affected area in cooperation with the EPA," Peabody Australia president Jamie Frankcombe said.
"Physical barriers have been erected to help prevent material from moving from the directly affected area downstream and expert Environmental Consultants, WSP, will advise on further remediation strategies."
The EPA said the area was not part of the mine's active operations and was not being disturbed at the time of the incident.
The turbidity had mostly cleared up the following day.
Director of operations Adam Gilligan said EPA and National Parks and Wildlife Service officers inspected the site on Monday.
"Initial reports indicated that the incident significantly increased turbidity in the Creek, with discoloured water and sediment extending downstream to the Hacking River in the Royal National Park," he said.
"EPA officers observed a significant amount of slumped material in the creek and collected water samples for analysis," he said.
"We have issued a clean-up notice to Metropolitan Collieries to ensure they urgently develop a plan to remove this material from the creek to protect the waterway."
Metropolitan Collieries has been fined and given several clean-up notices over the past two years after numerous pollution events involving runoff from the mine into the creek.
An earlier version of this story said a 600m long section of embankment had slipped and washed down the creek. It was about 600 square metres.
Some of the earth was washed away, much of it settled below the embankment.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent.
