Favourite Illawarra walking track back open again after works

Updated August 8 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:17pm
New works at the Minnamurra Rainforest Lyre Bird Loop. Pictures supplied by NPWS
A family favourite Illawarra walking track has re-opened after works to stabilise and upgrade the paths as part of a $4.7 million renewal project.

