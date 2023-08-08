Favourite Illawarra walking track back open again after works

A family favourite Illawarra walking track has re-opened after works to stabilise and upgrade the paths as part of a $4.7 million renewal project.
The 30-year-old Lyrebird Loop Track at Minnamurra Rainforest has undergone extensive upgrades, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Area Manager Graham Bush said.
"We have spent the last few months completely upgrading the family-friendly, 1.6km Loop Track, famous for its swinging suspension bridges over the Minnamurra Rivulet," Mr Bush said.
"The upgraded track will lead you into a different world of rare remnant rainforest that once reached throughout the Illawarra.
"It's an experience for all the senses. Walking the track you'll feel the temperature drop, your eyes will adjust to the shade and the sounds of suburbia will be replaced by a chorus of birds.
"The brand-new stainless steel elevated boardwalk takes people higher up into the rainforest to give amazing views and is suitable for people of all ages and abilities.
"Behind the beauty has been months of meticulous planning and hard work to carefully demolish and construct the new boardwalk, much of which was done by hand to minimise disturbance to the forest and to visitors."
The upgrades to the elevated boardwalk are in addition to the newly built Minnamurra Rainforest Centre that was part of a $4.74 million renewal project for the precinct.
