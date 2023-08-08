A new report has said Australian governments need to get serious about supporting local manufacturing if they want to be part of the renewables manufacturing boom, with one Illawarra battery start-up having already shelved plans for major local production and embarked on building a plant in the US.
Since the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Biden Administration, capital and businesses in green technologies have flocked to the US to take advantage of tax credits and subsidies which mandate local production.
To prevent the exodus of businesses from Europe, the European Union has begun the process of instituting its own incentives program, as have countries in Asia as global competition for green manufacturing dollars has accelerated.
Report author and director of the Centre for Future Work Jim Stanford said industry was already seeing the effects of the global beauty pageant for green investment.
"The extraordinary response by industry to the U.S. measures confirms that these policies are having an outsized effect on the volume and location of sustainable manufacturing investment," he said.
"It also confirms that Australia must move quickly with its response to this new industrial landscape, or risk losing its chance to leverage our renewable energy resources into lasting, diversified industrial growth."
Sicona Battery Technologies was spun out of research at the University of Wollongong and recently celebrated a $22 million capital raise.
The company operates a pilot plant in North Wollongong and has plans for production in Shellharbour, but recently committed to a major manufacturing plant in the United States.
CEO Christiaan Jordaan said the Australian government needed to realise that times had changed.
"Globalisation is dead, the Productivity Commission is asleep to the realities of the new global economic order and Australia needs to do something to stay relevant and compete," he said.
In a submission to the federal government's National Battery Strategy Issues Paper, Sicona outlined that Australia already had the ingredients to compete with global battery manufacturing, but was lagging in attracting capital.
Similarly, as governments begin moves to support an offshore wind industry, COO of wind farm proponent Oceanex Emily Scivetti, said the scale of what was required was a massive opportunity for Australia.
"The scale is on a new level," Ms Scivetti, who hails from Wollongong, told a manufacturing industry conference last week.
"What do we need? We need to start now."
But with 'first wind' not for nearly another decade and significant regulatory hurdles still to be overcome, local manufacturers are wary of tooling up for an opportunity still on the horizon.
David Bridge, chair of Illawarra industrial group i3Net said local content levels needed to be included in regulatory approvals to give businesses confidence to invest.
"We've heard high-level statements to say that there's an opportunity for local industry to contribute, but companies won't invest either in labour or machinery without any strategy from government to say we want to see components built here in Australia," he said.
The report recommends that federal governments invest between $83 to $138 billion over 10 years in support and incentives to match the US, a "big ask" but not unaffordable, Mr Stanford said.
"Our federal budget is in much better shape than the U.S. And the government has committed to other, less pressing priorities which are just as expensive - such as nuclear submarines, Stage 3 tax cuts, and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies."
Mr Jordaan said there was no time to wait.
"The market is moving so fast, and the pace is picking up."
With AAP
