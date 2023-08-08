Enjoy your very own slice of paradise

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
If you enjoy taking a morning stroll down the beach or like to hit the surf after work, you won't have to go far as this impressive home features direct beach access.
Darren Kay, director of Belle Property Illawarra said, "The rear of this property backs onto the beautiful Blacks Beach and is gifted with world class views down the coast. The home is an impressive build with amazing luxury inclusions.
"It's an entertainer's dream come true complete with vast, flowing living spaces and terraces, walls of glass erasing the line between indoors and out as well as a glamorous swimming pool in the huge backyard.
"Charismatic and comfortable in equal measure, this very special property is nothing less than paradise."
Set on a level 1353 square metre parcel of land where the sand dunes provide a 15-metre rear boundary in place of your back fence.
With views of the coast and over the ocean to Bass Point Reserve, there's nothing better than relaxing on the second floor balcony and taking it all in.
The home has three in/outdoor lounge and dining areas, a dedicated theatre, office and cellar. The modern kitchen boasts Smeg appliances, induction cooktop, island bench and a butler's pantry.
There are sleek blackbutt hardwood floors throughout the four bedrooms, the main also with an en suite and dressing room.
Heated concrete floors feature downstairs and the home offers ducted air-conditioning and a triple car garage/workshop plus secure off-street parking for a caravan or boat and additional vehicles.
"This property would suit a lifestyle buyer, family buyer, upsizer, professionals, young families, even international buyers," Darren said.
"On a scale of modest to magnificent, this 2021-built home scores off the charts."
Without a doubt the part of the home that will really have you in awe is the stunning rear outdoor design.
There has been no expense or detail spared in creating the spectacular pool and entertaining zone, where you will bask in glorious ocean views.
The property is in a tightly held lifestyle locale only minutes to shops, schools and transport.
Offering the ultimate in coastal excellence, this is a home where you will experience executive grandeur and family living that is in a league of its own.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
