Police officers from Lake Illawarra Police District have released the latest crop of wanted alleged offenders.
Find out more about each person below.
Joseph Thomas is wanted on an outstanding warrant related to a domestic violence offence.
The 24-year-old is described as being 175 centimetres tall and of a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Thomas is known to visit the Warilla area and surrounding suburbs.
Police are searching for Jacob Hayden because he is wanted on an outstanding warrant for affray.
Hayden, 23, is 180 centimetres tall, with a medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is known to visit Warrawong and surrounding suburbs.
There is an outstanding warrant for Andrew Donovan in relation to traffic offences.
He is described as being 180 centimetres tall with a medium build, black hair and green eyes.
The 30-year-old is known to frequent Warrawong, Cringila and surrounding suburbs.
Robert Goodhew, 30, is also wanted on an outstanding warrant for an alleged traffic offence.
Goodhew is known to visit Barrack Heights and surrounding suburbs.
He is 175 centimetres tall and has a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Outstanding warrants are out for David Karovski's arrest in relation to stealing offences.
Karovski, 38, is 175 centimetres tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
He is known to spend time in the Unanderra and Cringila areas, as well as surrounding suburbs.
Nancy Prasad is wanted on an outstanding warrant for traffic offences.
The 34-year-old is described as 155 centimetres tall and has a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Prasad is known to frequent the Port Kembla area and surrounding suburbs.
Police are looking for Jade Lee because outstanding warrants are out for her arrest in relation to alleged stealing and drug offences.
Lee is 26 years old and described as 165 centimetres tall with a medium build, coloured hair and brown eyes.
She is known to visit Albion Park and surrounding areas.
An outstanding warrant is out for Melissa Christensen in relation to a stealing offence.
She has a thin build, blonde hair, brown eyes and is 165 centimetres tall.
Christensen, 44, is known to spend time in Warilla, Mount Warrigal and surrounding suburbs.
James McKenna is wanted in relation to alleged domestic violence offences.
The 34-year-old is known to visit Warrawong, Berkeley and surrounding suburbs.
He is 170 centimetres tall with a medium build and brown hair.
