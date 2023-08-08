A fire in the hall at Tullimbar Public School has forced the evacuation of staff and students.
The fire broke out in a wall heater around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 8, with multiple fire trucks called to the scene.
Flames were visible from the heater, but the fire had burnt itself out by the time firefighters arrived at the school.
"We isolated the power and gas so it can't be used until it gets checked," Fire and Rescue NSW Albion Park Station Officer Bede Smythe said.
He said it was lucky most students and staff had already left the premises.
"There was only cleaning staff and staff making sure kids had got on the bus," Station Officer Smythe said.
He said it was a good result and there was no damage to the hall or other school infrastructure.
The Illawarra has had a five-year spike in house fires, with 25 homes severely damaged or destroyed so far this winter.
Firefighters are so concerned about the statistics, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms for homes in the Illawarra and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
