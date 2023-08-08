Scroll down for a taste of what's to come ...
Colourful fans in all shapes and sizes came in droves to Wollongong in 2022 for the inaugural Darts Masters, and it's hoped the masses will return this weekend in all their flamboyant wonder.
Australia's leading darts masters Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta will be among the luminous field for the World Series of Darts event, though defending champ Johnny Clayton has withdrawn due to family reasons.
Wollongong will also play host to three of the current top four players in the world, with world No. 1 Michael Smith making the trip alongside world No. 3 Peter 'Snakebite' Wright and world No. 4 Gerwyn Price.
Last year, supporters got into the spirit of the event, dressing up in a range of characters from cops to Pharaohs to support their favourite players with more than 4000 filling the WEC.
The NSW Darts Masters will play out Friday night August 11 and Saturday night August 12.
