A huge callout for Barbie and Ken impersonators big and small is underway for a fun horse racing meet at Kembla Grange this Saturday.
Jumping on the Barbie movie bandwagon, it'll all be "a bit of fun and sparkle" said Kim Pascoe from the Illawarra Turf Club.
"We are jumping on Barbie fever," she laughed.
There'll be prizes for best dressed with those who enter to have their photo taken in a life-size Mattell-esque Barbie box, and will have their outfits posted to social media for the public to vote who's hot and who's hotter throughout the week.
"That will be open to everyone, adults and children," said Kim.
There's also a prize for the best dressed staff member, so here's hoping the jockeys and their furry friends get dolled up for the occasion too.
"We're setting up a Barbie bar so we're going to feature pink champagne and pink cocktails and we're doing a Barbie burger with pink mayonnaise," Kim said.
It comes as the recently released movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has already sailed past $US1 billion in box office ticket sales.
In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over a billion, not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman, surpassing Wonder Woman's $US821.8 million global total.
Gates at Kembla Grange Racecourse open at 11am, photos for best dress will be taken from 1pm to 4pm. It's a family-friendly event, with live DJ as well.
For more details on Saturday's race day (August 12), visit: https://kemblagrangeracing.com.au/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
