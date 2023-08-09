The world's best in darts are coming back to Wollongong this weekend.
Remember the blast that was the NSW Darts Masters last year? It's back and bigger than ever. There will be 16 players competing across two nights (August 11 and 12) from both Australia and abroad.
The big news in the lead up to the tournament was that there will certainly be a new champion crowned after Johnny Clayton withdrew from the competition.
But with legends of the sport Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Aussies own Simon Whitlock competing, it promises to be extremely competitive.
PDC representatives: Michael Smith (England), Peter Wright (Scotland), Gerwyn Price (Wales), Rob Cross (England), Danny Noppert (Netherlands), Nathan Aspinall (England), Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium), Damon Heta (Australia)
Oceanic representatives: Simon Whitlock (Australia), Mal Cuming (Australia), Darren Penhall (Australia), Dave Marland (Australia), Brenton Lloyd (Australia), John Hurring (New Zealand), Joe Comito (Australia), Harley Kemp (Australia).
So who is going to take it out? Here are the five contenders:
After missing the event on the South Coast last year, Scotland's Peter 'Snakebite' Wright is back and will be looking to make his mark.
He missed out last year to get further medical treatment for an ongoing gallstones problem. He promised in 2022 that he would be back for the following year in Australia and he has followed through.
With defending champion Clayton out, he will be licking his lips at the potential of taking out the crown.
Can the Aussie hero pull off an upset in Wollongong?
Last year he did the unthinkable on the first night, beating the most successful darts player of all time, Michael van Gerwen.
It won't be easy, but he will have Australian support backing him home.
If form is anything to go by, Rob Cross is the one to watch.
The Englishman recently took out the New Zealand Darts Masters, defeating Nathan Aspinall in a thrilling contest. Cross has quickly made himself known for a fightback.
In the final against Aspinall, he fought back from 5-2 down to take out the match 8-7. Along the way he beat defending-champion Gerwyn Price on his way to clinching his second World Series of Darts title.
The victory ended a two year televised trophy drought.
The aforementioned Price will be looking to overcome his loss in New Zealand to Cross.
In 2023, Price teamed up with Clayton to win the World Cup of Darts trophy for Wales with a clinical performance in their 10-2 victory over Scotland's Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in Frankfurt.
Price went close in Wollongong in 2022 - making the semi-final - however went down to James Wade 7-3.
Whilst he was knocked out in the first round by Joe Cullen and will be looking to improve on home soil.
"I was extremely pleased with that performance. I beat myself up a bit but to go out there tonight and put up a challenge, I'm very happy. He's a great player Joe, just so good," he said.
Despite being an outsider, should he get past the first stage, confidence may grow from there.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
