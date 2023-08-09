Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

The World Series of Darts is back in Wollongong, who will win?

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
August 9 2023 - 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The world's best in darts are coming back to Wollongong this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.