Shellharbour A-League Women's legend Michelle Heyman will eye off a century of goals in green and black after inking a contract extension with her club Canberra United.
Heyman - who has 61 Matildas caps and 20 national team goals to her name - scored 12 goals in 18 games for United last season where she claimed the player of the year award.
"I am excited by the prospect of the new season and playing once more for this amazing football club," Heyman said.
"We were so close to making the top four last season, which was our aim at the beginning of the campaign, so in a way we are disappointed that we were unable to achieve that. We certainly ended the year strongly though and will use that to build on for a successful 2023/24."
The Australian Professional Leagues recently announced the start days for both the female and male A-League competitions.
The ALW season will kick-off October 13-15 and will be a regular 22 game season with finals afterwards.
