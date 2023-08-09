Illawarra Mercury
Michelle Heyman re-signs for A-League Women's club Canberra United

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:13am
Shellharbour A-League Women's legend Michelle Heyman will eye off a century of goals in green and black after inking a contract extension with her club Canberra United.

