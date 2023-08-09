A man accused of fatally stabbing a Warilla father-of-four has been committed to stand trial in Sydney's Supreme Court.
Luke Kevin Richard Harding faced Wollongong Local Court from the South Coast Correctional Centre on Wednesday.
Harding, 27, pleaded not guilty to murdering Traynor Anton Walters who died on July 2, 2022.
Police were called to a McCabe Street, Warilla address in the early hours of that morning and found Walters, 46, with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.
Paramedics worked to stabilise Walters, however he died shortly after while on the way to Wollongong Hospital.
Harding was arrested at the house and subsequently charged with murder. He has remained behind bars since.
Walters, known in the community as Anton, was remembered as a "smiley fellow" who would "give his left hand for anyone".
"He was just such a gentleman," Walters' long-term friend Julie O'Loughlin told reporters outside court last year.
"He's got millions of friends and was willing to help anybody out ... He is just such a huge loss to the community."
Harding will appear before the Supreme Court on October 4 to receive a date for his trial.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
