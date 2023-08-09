A Primbee drug kingpin is awaiting his punishment after confessing to running a drug network from his parents' home.
Daniel Robert Bojlevski, 29, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to six charges including knowingly or recklessly directing a criminal group, supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of a crime.
Nineteen charges were withdrawn by the Crown.
Bojlevski spent more than 450 days behind bars before being bailed in December 2022 after a $1 million surety was secured.
The court previously heard evidence against Bojlevski was gathered based off telephone taps and items seized during Australian Federal Police raids of the Primbee address in September 2021.
Daniel and his father, Robert Bojlevski, were arrested following the raid.
The older Bojlevski pleaded guilty in July to supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying an indictable quantity of drugs.
Tendered court documents stated the 52-year-old supplied a total of 3.52 kilograms of cannabis on two separate occasions in 2021.
Robert will fight two charges of dealing with the proceeds of crime and two counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime - namely $111,500 in cash - in a hearing in October.
The younger Bojlevski will receive his date for sentence at Wollongong District Court on September 8. The pair remain on bail.
More details to come.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.