A special flying squad of doctors, nurses and specialists is now on hand to visit aged care homes across the Illawarra, which continues to suffer from a severe shortage of aged care beds.
Health Minister Ryan Park said the new Aged Care Outreach Service (ACOS) was designed to help address the "particularly acute" problem with the number of elderly people stuck in hospital in the region.
Launched in 10 facilities in July, the health district says it has already saved 109 elderly people from heading to the emergency department.
"The outreach service allows a team of specialist clinicians to attend residential aged care facilities and provide direct intervention to residents with acute illness," Mr Park said.
"The service will run from 8am-8pm, seven days a week, and means many aged care residents will avoid having to attend a hospital emergency department and can instead receive the care they need at home.
"This model not only provides faster care to older people in aged care facilities, but also helps maintain their health and independence by enabling them to remain in an environment that is more comfortable and familiar."
Patients are referred by their aged care facility or NSW Ambulance, and linked with a team of clinicians, including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse consultants and a geriatrician.
ACOS Nursing Unit Manager Tara Grant said she and her team of 10 had been treating patients with infections, complex wounds, dehydration and other conditions in their first 35 days of operation.
"One of the most common presentations we've had so far is infection, and previously those residents would have to go to ED in an ambulance and then stay in hospital for their course of IV antibiotics," Ms Grant said.
"But now we can go out there with our expert team and diagnose infections based on blood tests and imaging, and then follow them up every day for their course of antibiotics and fluids."
She said most patients were seen within an hour of calling for help.
The service is expected to be operating in all 42 residential aged care facilities across the region by the end of the year.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Chief Executive Margot Mains said it was already seeing results.
"In the first 35 days, the ACOS team saw 117 aged care residents, with only eight needing transfer to hospital for a higher level of care," Ms Mains said.
"This service enables emergency department staff to focus on patients who require more complex emergency care."
In recent years, the aged care shortage has wreaked havoc on emergency departments in the Illawarra, which has had a high number of elderly patients stuck in hospital for long periods.
On any given day in the past year, nearly 100 of the region's hospital beds have been filled with elderly people who didn't need to be there - around triple the number of patients in hospital waiting for aged care in other health districts.
Mr Park said 110 such patients - equivalent to five full hospital wards - were currently in hospital.
Because these patients can't leave, others needing to be admitted to Illawarra hospitals from the ED have faced record wait times, while ambulances remain stuck in bed block for hours.
Minister Park said cutting the number of people attending the ED would help all patients.
"It frees up our emergency departments to deal with critically unwell patients, ensuring everyone in our community can access better, faster medical care when they need it," he said.
The new Illawarra service is modelled on South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's Geriatric Flying Squad, which has been operating successfully for over a decade.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
