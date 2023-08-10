Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

New Illawarra aged care flying squad to help keep elderly patients out of hospital

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
August 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nursing Unit Manager Tara Grant (second from left) and her team, who are part of the new Aged Care Outreach Service. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Nursing Unit Manager Tara Grant (second from left) and her team, who are part of the new Aged Care Outreach Service. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A special flying squad of doctors, nurses and specialists is now on hand to visit aged care homes across the Illawarra, which continues to suffer from a severe shortage of aged care beds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.