Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Lifeline South Coast plans Wollongong walk for suicide prevention

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People at Flagstaff Hill in the early morning of September 10 last year for the Out of the Shadows Walk. Picture supplied by Lifeline South Coast
People at Flagstaff Hill in the early morning of September 10 last year for the Out of the Shadows Walk. Picture supplied by Lifeline South Coast

Illawarra residents are invited to take a walk this World Suicide Prevention Day as an increasing number of people find themselves in need of support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.