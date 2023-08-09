Illawarra residents are invited to take a walk this World Suicide Prevention Day as an increasing number of people find themselves in need of support.
The Out of the Shadows Walk will begin at 5.40am on Sunday, September 10 to coincide with the first light of day.
The free community event is an initiative of Lifeline South Coast, with the aim of remembering those lost to suicide, showing support to those struggling, and breaking down stigma.
Lifeline South Coast chief executive officer Renee Green said many people who were struggling were reluctant to seek help, often finding it overwhelming when at a crisis point and unsure of where to go.
Ms Green said people could call helplines like Lifeline, which was available any time and offered no judgement; talk to a trusted friend, family member or colleague; or talk to their GP.
"What we would encourage people to do is take that first step in the way they feel comfortable doing so," she said, adding that people should continue down that help-seeking path.
Meanwhile, she said, people were often afraid to reach out to those who they felt were struggling because they were not sure of what to say or worried about the response.
Ms Green said Lifeline South Coast was continuing to see increased demand for the service, with a rising number of people calling because of financial concerns and how these were affecting their lives overall.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and financial pressures, she said, were challenging resilient people.
"People who have always coped well are feeling they need that extra support," Ms Green said.
Ms Green said last year's event attracted "a couple of hundred people" and it was "really powerful and impactful" having so many people there to show support.
The Out of the Shadows Walk takes about 30 minutes and the route has been designed to suit people of all abilities.
The latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed suicide was the 16th leading cause of death in the Wollongong local government area in the five years from 2017 to 2021, responsible for 1.4 per cent of deaths.
Suicide accounted for 1.7 per cent of deaths in Shellharbour in the same time period, making it the 14th highest cause of death.
In Kiama, suicide was the ninth leading cause of death, making up 2.5 per cent of all deaths in the LGA.
The rate of suicide in Wollongong was lower than Australia's, but higher in both Shellharbour and Kiama.
Over the five years to 2021, 191 people died by suicide in the Illawarra. It was the 17th leading cause of death for the region.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.