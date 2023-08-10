Illawarra Shoalhaven aged care in crisis

Our region is facing a critical shortage of aged care beds and our public hospitals are serving as makeshift aged care facilities.
We currently have around 94 elderly patients in hospital beds across the Illawarra Shoalhaven, waiting for a placement in an aged care facility.
That is the equivalent of five hospital wards.
When beds are full at the back end of the hospital, it creates a bottleneck of patients in the emergency department.
This bed block forces ambulances to ramp outside our emergency departments because they can't offload their patients.
The kitchen sink is overflowing because the drain is blocked.
Bed block is a problem across NSW, where at any one time we have around 374 people ready to be discharged from hospital into an aged care facility.
But the problem is particularly acute in the Illawarra Shoalhaven where a number of residential aged care facilities have closed down.
Aged care is the responsibility of the Federal Government but I firmly believe we all have a duty to care for elderly members of our community.
The Aged Care Outreach Service I announced today will help ease pressure on our hospital emergency departments by treating older patients in their home environment where appropriate.
This will allow older people to get timely access to medical care without having to be transferred to hospital.
It means they can stay in a familiar environment and still get specialised medical care for a range of conditions.
But the Aged Care Outreach Service is only one part of the solution.
We need to work with our federal counterparts to open up more aged care beds, so elderly people can be cared for in a comfortable, supportive environment.
Last month, I worked with the Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes to secure a funding agreement with the Federal Government to open up an extra 35 transitional aged care beds across the Illawarra Shoalhaven region.
Under this agreement, 20 transitional aged care beds will be opened at Figtree Private Hospital and a further 15 transitional beds will be funded in the Shoalhaven region.
These extra beds will help ease the crisis but they are only a temporary solution.
As a community, we must do more to open up permanent aged care beds so our vulnerable older people can live in a comfortable and home-like environment.
