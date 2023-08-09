Wollongong's own UCI Bike City ambassador Samara Sheppard has scored a top 10 finish at the UCI Cycling World Championships near Glasgow at the weekend.
Representing her native New Zealand, Sheppard finished an impressive sixth in the elite women's elite cross-country marathon on August 6 at Glentress Forest near Peebles in the Scottish Borders, around 100kms south-east of Glasgow.
This event is part of the UCI's unique world championships for 13 cycling disciplines over 11 days, incorporating road and track for able-bodied and Para-cyclists, mountain bike downhill, marathon, and cross-country, BMX racing, freestyle and flatland, trials, indoor and a Gran Fondo.
Sheppard, who lives, works and trains in Wollongong including at our own award-winning Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park, was thrilled with the result.
"I had fun out there, the trails and landscapes in this course were similar to what I grew up riding in New Zealand. I had top 10 ambitions so am thrilled with a solid sixth place," Sheppard said.
"I'm in the form of my life and the journey to-date has been incredible. They places I've been, the people I've met and the challenges I've been through have been worth it."
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM, who is representing our city at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow, expressed Wollongong's excitement about the result.
"We are incredibly proud of Samara and her achievement, and it was wonderful to watch one of our residents yet again shine on a world stage," the Lord Mayor said.
In stark contrast to the mountains of Scotland, Sheppard will now prepare for her next major event in Dwellingup, WA.
"I'm excited to see that Australia will host the first Oceania Marathon Mountain Bike Championships in September," she said.
"It's great to see this cycling discipline continue to grow and more people enjoying it."
Sheppard was an ambassador for Wollongong for last year's UCI World Championships held in the region, but was not selected to compete.
"I was an ambassador for the city for the event, but I wasn't selected for the road race," Sheppard said.
"So it was very unfortunate. You had to be a world tour professional cyclist and I couldn't tick that box," she told the Mercury in June.
