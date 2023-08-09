Disabled pensioner Jim Barker saved his neighbour's life after her flat caught alight.
The Bellambi 61-year-old was hailed as a hero when he took action after hearing Maree Brewer's smoke alarm go off.
Read more: Huge Kembla Grange pothole wrecks car wheel
"At first I thought it was just another false alarm," Mr Barker said.
"But when it kept going I looked out of my door and I saw a puff of smoke coming out from under Maree's door."
With a towel covering his face, Mr Barker made two attempts to find Ms Brewer but couldn't see anything because of the thick smoke in the flat.
On his third attempt he found her lying on the floor in the doorway between the bedroom and lounge room.
Mr Barker then dragged her to the front door, where he was helped by another neighbour Hazel McPhee.
"At first I thought she was dead," Mr Barker told the Mercury, "but when we got her outside she gave us a groan so I knew she was still with us."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.