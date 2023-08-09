Illawarra Mercury
Bellambi pensioner saved neighbour from fire in 1998

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated August 9 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Jim Barker in the burnt-out apartment of Maree Brewer, whom he dragged to safety with the help of neighbour Hazel McPhee (also pictured)
Jim Barker in the burnt-out apartment of Maree Brewer, whom he dragged to safety with the help of neighbour Hazel McPhee (also pictured)

Looking back at  August 10, 1998

Disabled pensioner Jim Barker saved his neighbour's life after her flat caught alight.

