A self-confessed sovereign citizen has been ordered to front court after he allegedly clashed with a Wollongong cop in Stanwell Tops.
Glen Short, 52, was driving on Lawrence Hargrave Drive on Monday, August 7 when he was pulled over by the highway patrol officer for a random breath test.
Short videoed the encounter, and later posted it to his Facebook page, as he badgered the officer and called him an "armed foreign agent".
"You didn't have the consent to even look up the details of that commercial contract to the RMS because you're a separate corporation," Short told the officer.
Short claimed he was "travelling" and not "driving" on the road, and was under the "global federal postal courts" jurisdiction.
He allegedly refused to show his drivers licence or do a RBT.
"You have no jurisdiction as the state of NSW is registered to Washington DC on the Security Exchange Commission," Short said during his belligerent tirade.
The officer replied "I don't know what you're talking about".
"In the end I'm dealing with the road rules, in terms of NSW the road legislation," he said.
Footage shows Short winding up his window as the officer grabs the glass and shakes it.
As Short continued yelling out his slightly-wound-down-window, the officer noted details of the vehicle down
"I know the law very well. I study contract law alright. I know exactly what goes on here," he said. "I am under global, federal jurisdiction ... you do not have jurisdiction over me."
Amid Short's calls of "fraud" and "treason" he left the scene without being fined.
Mr Short then told the officer, "I will make ya famous," warning "1.4 million" people would see the recorded interaction.
As of 2pm on Wednesday, 3000 people had watched the video which has now been deemed as 'false information' following fact checking by Australian Associated Press.
The following day, Short was issued Court Attendance Notices and told to front Wollongong Local Court on September 25.
He faces charges of refusal to produce Australian drivers' license; hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty; drive license suspended; use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road; and refuse or fail to submit to breath test.
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden praised the Wollongong officer's behaviour and said Short held "unconventionally and legally unsupported beliefs", on 2GB radio.
"Our officer was quite diligent at actually identifying the driver," he said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
