Seeing someone racing across a level crossing creates a "sense of hopelessness" because there is nothing the driver can do.
This week is Rail Safety Week, with a focus on the risks of rail trespass and ducking under closed boomgates - an important message on the Illawarra and South Coast where there are 24 level crossings.
That's almost twice as many as across the entire Sydney network.
Luke Tait, a NSW TrainLink Senior Customer Attendant, said seeing people rush in front of a train frightens him - because he knows how dangerous it is.
"You feel a sense of hopelessness, like everything is in slow motion," Mr Tait said.
"With that train bearing down on that person that's trespassing, or going across a crossing when they shouldn't be, you know that train just can't stop.
"A lot of people don't understand that, these trains can't stop on a dime."
According to TrainLink NSW data, each year on the NSW rail network there are, on average, around 43 recorded deaths and injuries.
On top of that, there are 245 near-misses with trespassers and 130 near-misses at level crossings.
Anthony Healey, a NSW TrainLink driver with more than 30 years' experience, said people don't understand how fast a train travels and can mistakenly think they have the time to cross.
"Generally you don't see them too far in advance," Mr Healey said.
"People rush across from one side to the other and they think they've got time. When they realise they don't have time, they stop halfway trying to decide whether to keep going or go back.
"Then it's just too late."
Hitting a person crossing the rail line - or even a near miss - is something he found he can never forget.
"You don't unsee it," he said. "It sticks in your mind, you close your eyes at night and that's all you can see."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
