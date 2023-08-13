Suspended drunk driver blew five times the limit at Unanderra

A suspended driver has copped a hefty fine after blowing almost five times over the legal limit in his second drink-driving incident in one week.
Andrew Barton Robertson, aged 58 of Unanderra, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, August 8.
Robertson, a machinist and fitter, was detected for a mid-range drink driving offence when he underwent a random breath test on Five Islands Road at Unanderra on April 27.
His licence was immediately suspended after he blew a positive reading of 0.116. Robertson confessed to police he consumed seven Great Northern mid-strength beer cans between 7am and 2pm that day.
He again got behind the wheel on May 1 to get groceries from Woolworths, with patrolling police stopping him at the Factory Road and Princess Highway intersection at Unanderra just before 11am.
When asked to produce his licence, Robertson said "I don't have it. It was taken away from me for drink driving". Asked if he'd had any alcohol that day, he said "yes, five minutes ago".
Robertson, who smelt strongly of booze, admitted he drank 10 cans of Great Northern mid-strength beers from 8pm the previous night, and drank a further three cans upon waking that morning.
Police waited 10 minutes before testing Robertson, who initially blew a reading of 0.286. After further testing at Dapto police station, he presented a reading of 0.249 - almost five times over the legal limit.
Robertson subsequently pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving, high-range drink driving, and driving while suspended.
Magistrate Greg Elks said Robertson's pleas reflected his remorse however labelled the offending as "very serious", with his driving record not able to assist him in sentencing.
Robertson was fined $900 and placed on a 12-month community correction order, with supervision.
An interlock device must be fixed to his vehicle after his three-month disqualification period lapses.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
